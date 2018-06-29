LIVE RADAR: Afternoon storms with 55 mph wind gusts erupt in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - More heavy downpours -- up to 5 inches per hour -- are possible Friday across Central Florida as summer storms pop up after the temperatures heat up into the 90s.

"Once again we will pinpoint the battle of the sea breezes into the afternoon hours, mainly after 1 p.m.," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "You can expect heavy downpours that could lead to some localized flooding in some isolated spots."

By 2 p.m. Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Brevard Counties were under significant weather advisories issues by the National Weather Service.

The storm was moving east at 15 mph bringing wind gusts up to 55 mph and ground lightning.

High temperatures will remain just above the average of 91 degrees for this time of year.

Beginning Sunday, the National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a flood warning for the St. Johns River above Lake Harney near Geneva.

The warning, which runs from Sanford south to the Orange County line, comes as recent rainfall is causing water levels to rise.

