Picture-perfect weekend on tap in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - Yes, it's still winter, but you wouldn't know it by the weather -- even by Florida standards.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the mid-80s are expected through next week.

Orlando will see a high of 80 Friday under mostly sunny skies, with no chance of rain.

Overnight lows will be near 60.

"We will stay drive through the weekend, with a high in the upper 70s Saturday and 82 Sunday," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. " Everything looks great for the Daytona 500."

Presidents’ Day will see a 20 percent chance of rain and a high of 85.

"Minimal rain chances will be the story through the rest of next week, with highs in the mid-80s," Bridges said.

