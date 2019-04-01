Scattered storms possible in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A weak front will continue to approach Central Florida on Monday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures to the region.
News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said rain chances and high temperatures depend on the location.
Rain chances
- Northern counties: 70-80 percent
- Central counties: 50-60 percent
- Southern counties: 30-40 percent
High temperatures:
- Northern counties: mid-60s
- Central counties: low to mid-70s
- Southern counties: mid- to upper 70s
There's a 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday, with highs near 77 in Orlando.
Sunshine returns Wednesday, with a high near 80.
Thursday's high will be 81, with a slight chance of rain.
Rain chances ramp up to 40 percent from Friday through the weekend, with highs increasing into the upper 80s.
