Scattered storms possible in Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - A weak front will continue to approach Central Florida on Monday, bringing rain and cooler temperatures to the region.

News 6 meteorologist Candace Campos said rain chances and high temperatures depend on the location.

Rain chances

Northern counties: 70-80 percent

Central counties: 50-60 percent

Southern counties: 30-40 percent

High temperatures:

Northern counties: mid-60s

Central counties: low to mid-70s

Southern counties: mid- to upper 70s

There's a 40 percent chance of rain Tuesday, with highs near 77 in Orlando.

Sunshine returns Wednesday, with a high near 80.

Thursday's high will be 81, with a slight chance of rain.

Rain chances ramp up to 40 percent from Friday through the weekend, with highs increasing into the upper 80s.

