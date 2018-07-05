Systems swirl in tropics; more summer storms to rain on Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - All eyes are on the Atlantic as two systems could possibly develop into tropical depressions or something stronger.

Showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda are associated with a weak trough of low pressure.

"This system is much less organized and the potential for tropical depression development is even lower," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The hurricane center is giving the low a 30 percent chance of development within the next two days and a 40 percent chance over the next five days.

The low is moving northwest and away from the United States. It will interact with a frontal system on Sunday, limiting additional development.

Meanwhile, satellite images show shower activity with a small area of low pressure between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

"This is a little bit better organized than the previous system," Bridges said. "A tropical depression could form within the next couple of days."

The system will move west-northwest, closer to the Lesser Antilles.

It has a 70 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 70 percent chance within the next five days.

"It will definitely encounter upper-level winds before reaching the Lesser Antilles," Bridges said. "It has a brief chance to develop, but once it reaches those upper-level winds, it will have a very difficult time generating into anything more."

This Bermuda low is moving away from Florida. The other low is moving closer to the Lesser Antilles and will have to fight upper winds. pic.twitter.com/o9nl3bwU3B — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 5, 2018

Orlando-area forecast

More summer storms are expected across Central Florida on Thursday, a day after a tornado touched down in Tavares, causing damage.

"There's lots of humid air and the sea breezes will be a factor, too, bringing a 70 percent chance of rain," Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high of 93. The average high on this date is 91.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will range from 40-60 percent through the weekend, with highs around 93 degrees.

