Weather

Systems swirl in tropics; more summer storms to rain on Orlando area

Highs to reach low to mid-90s across Central Florida

By Daniel Dahm - Digital Manager, Troy Bridges - Meteorologist

ORLANDO, Fla. - All eyes are on the Atlantic as two systems could possibly develop into tropical depressions or something stronger.

Showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda are associated with a weak trough of low pressure.

More Weather Headlines

"This system is much less organized and the potential for tropical depression development is even lower," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

The hurricane center is giving the low a 30 percent chance of development within the next two days and a 40 percent chance over the next five days.

The low is moving northwest and away from the United States. It will interact with a frontal system on Sunday, limiting additional development. 

Meanwhile, satellite images show shower activity with a small area of low pressure between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles.

"This is a little bit better organized than the previous system," Bridges said. "A tropical depression could form within the next couple of days."

The system will move west-northwest, closer to the Lesser Antilles.

It has a 70 percent chance of development over the next two days and a 70 percent chance within the next five days.

"It will definitely encounter upper-level winds before reaching the Lesser Antilles," Bridges said. "It has a brief chance to develop, but once it reaches those upper-level winds, it will have a very difficult time generating into anything more."

Orlando-area forecast

More summer storms are expected across Central Florida on Thursday, a day after a tornado touched down in Tavares, causing damage.

"There's lots of humid air and the sea breezes will be a factor, too, bringing a 70 percent chance of rain," Bridges said.

Orlando will see a high of 93. The average high on this date is 91.

Overnight lows will be in the mid-70s.

Rain chances will range from 40-60 percent through the weekend, with highs around 93 degrees.

Watch News 6 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.