Officials with Tyndall Air Force Base confirmed that a tornado touched down at the base Saturday evening.

Officials said the tornado touched down around 6:30 p.m., and though it did not cause any injuries to any personnel, some structures and vehicles on the base were damaged.

Emergency responders said they conducted initial inspections of the buildings. Assessments will continue through the weekend.

