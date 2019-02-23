Warm temperatures make their way back ahead of next cold front

ORLANDO, Fla. - Spots of fog cleared Saturday morning to make way for the day's lingering forecast -- heat and mugginess all around.

News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said temperatures that began in the upper 60s and low 70s will be headed to well above average in the afternoon.

Highs will reach 87 degrees in Orlando, which is just two degrees shy of the 89 degree record that was set in 2013. Daytona Beach will be a few degrees below the record as well, with an expected 85 degrees. Ocala will also be hot, near 86 degrees.

"If you plan on hitting the beach to enjoy the warm weekend, it looks pretty good," Cokinos said. The rip current risk is moderate, so be sure to swim safe and near a lifeguard. Sunscreen will be good to have on hand, as well."

Boaters should see favorable conditions on the water, as no advisories are in place.

Throughout the day, clouds will build. Cokinos said rain coverage will stay at 30 percent, with some light rainfall expected.

Saturday night, some showers are possible under cloudy skies. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

"The heat will continue for one more day, ahead of a cold front that will arrive by Sunday night," Cokinos said. "A small dip in temperatures is expected Monday, with highs only in the mid-70s."

Keep your rain gear with you today. There will be a few spotty showers around. Mainly light rain and it should pass by fairly quickly. Overall coverage is 30% mainly in the afternoon. Not a wash out of a day and not everyone will get the rain. #news6 pic.twitter.com/3Yhv2spS72 — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) February 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.