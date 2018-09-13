What are the chances of Isaac striking Florida?

ORLANDO, Fla. - With four named storms -- and a possible fifth on the way -- Floridians are keeping a close eye on the tropics.

Hurricane Florence is pounding the Carolinas Thursday as it brings winds of 100-plus mph, heavy rain and high seas to the region.

Central Florida will actually see lower rain chances in the coming days because Florence is bringing dry air to the Orlando area. The downside, however, is strong rip currents and high waves off the Central Florida coast.

[HURRICANE TRACKER: Tracks, computer models, more info]

Two people, including a man trying to rescue a boy, have drowned in the rough surf off Central Florida since Sunday.

With Helene, Joyce expected to stay out to sea, and a possible developing wave in the Gulf of Mexico heading toward Texas, Floridians have turned their attention to Tropical Storm Isaac.

Could Isaac hit Florida?

As of Thursday afternoon, Isaac waa 50 miles southwest of Dominica, moving west at 20 mph, with 45 mph winds.

Computer models show that Isaac will remain a tropical storm as it moves south of Puerto Rico.

Some models take Isaac into the Yucatán Peninsula, while others show it dying out near Jamaica.

Another model, however, shows Isaac regenerating in the Gulf on a path toward Louisiana.

"Could it take a hard right turn to Florida?" News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said. "It's possible, but at this point -- a week out -- it doesn't seem likely."

Projected track of TS Isaac.

Sept. 10 is considered the peak of hurricane season. The next named storm will be called Kirk.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.