Here's what to do in Orlando this week

There's a little something for everyone coming up on the events calendar this week. From Band of Brothers road show to Ladies Night at Mai Thai, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

American Authors and Magic Giant - Band of Brothers Road Show

Before Magic Giant joins headliner Bruno Mars at Napa's Bottlerock this spring, you can catch the band live this Friday. Also performing is the group American Author, which has played to sold-out crowds around the globe including Lollapalooza.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 6-9 p.m.

Where: The Beacham, 46 N. Orange Ave.

Admission: $25-$27

Southern Culture On The Skids

Southern Culture—a trio consisting of Rick Miller, Dave Hartman and Mary Huff—have been performing together for 30 years. Get ready for some foot-stomping, butt-shaking rock and roll.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 9 p.m.-Saturday, Jan. 25, 12 a.m.

Where: Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: $17 (General Admission ADV)

BMF Friday at Lil Indie's

Every Friday night at Lil Indie's, DJ BMF conducts an audio-visual history lesson into the world of funk, soul, disco and hip-hop music.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 25, 2 a.m.

Where: Lil Indie's , 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Admission: Free

Floyd Mayweather & Friends Pro Bowl Pre-Party

Kick off pro-bowl weekend this Thursday with Floyd Mayweather and friends. Take advantage of early bird prices and reserve your table today.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 10 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 25, 2:30 a.m.

Where: Tier Nightclub, 20 E. Central Blvd.

Admission: $20 (General Admission); $40 (VIP Express Entry)

Life on Friday's | Latin + Hip Hop + Reggae

Ladies Night is back—and better than ever! Enjoy drink specials and dance the night away to Latin, hip-hop and reggae tunes.

When: Friday, Jan. 24, 10:30 p.m.- Saturday, Jan. 25, 2 a.m.

Where: Mai Thai, 22 E. Pine St.

Admission: Free (Early Bird General Admission before 11:15PM); $10 (General Admission Discount Half Door Price)

