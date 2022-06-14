🚂Win 4 tickets, SunRail passes for Central Florida Zoo’s ‘Choo-Choo to the Zoo’

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Central Florida Zoo has a new partnership with SunRail to get guests to the zoo.

In what it’s calling “Choo-Choo to the Zoo,” guests can ride the SunRail to the Sanford station and get on a free shuttle that will bring people to the front gate of the Central Florida Zoo in less than 15 minutes, officials said.

News 6 has teamed up with the Central Florida Zoo to give its Insiders a family 4-pack of tickets to the zoo along with four Sunrail passes so that you’re able to take part in the new adventure.

And by winning the zoo tickets and SunRail passes, all you have to pay for is the gas to get you to your nearest SunRail station.

Once you’re done having a day of fun at the zoo, the shuttle will return you to the SunRail station in time for the scheduled departures.

“Choo-Choo to the Zoo” operates on weekdays, Monday-Friday, until July 29. It may be extended an additional week based on demand, officials said.

For more information on the new initiative, click here.