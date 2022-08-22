80º

Win 4-pack of tickets to Leu Gardens in Orlando

Enter between Aug. 22-28

Leu Gardens is a botanical wonderland located very close to downtown Orlando.

The garden continually hosts different events to pique guests’ excitement as they wander the 50 acres of land.

From the ‘Fairy Doors’ scavenger hunt to movie nights and concerts on the lawn, there’s a little something for everyone.

News 6 wants to send you and three others to experience Leu Gardens.

For a chance to win the 4-pack of tickets, you can enter daily between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28.

For more information on what Leu Gardens has to offer, visit leugardens.org/.

