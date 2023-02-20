68º

🎟️ Win family 4-pack of tickets to Monster Jam

Contest runs Feb. 20-26

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

Monster Jam is coming back to Orlando. (Monster Jam)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The latest contest for News 6 Insiders is here.

Starting Monday, Feb. 20, you can enter to win a family four-pack of tickets to Monster Jam on March 4 in Orlando!

The most unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans in the world returns to Orlando for an adrenaline-charged night at Camping World Stadium.

At Monster Jam, world champion athletes and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill.

The Stadium Championship Series Red features 12 skilled athletes battling for the championship while tearing up the dirt in intense competitions of speed and skill.

The contest runs through Sunday, Feb. 26. Enter to win below.

