Get The 2022 all-in-one learn to code certification bundle for less than $40 in our Christmas sale

We hope you enjoy ClickOrlando.com Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. WKMG receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

The world of coding and computer programming has much to offer. If you’re looking for a new career path, side hustle or outlet for your big ideas, learning to code is a great place to start. The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle has what you need to start teaching yourself to code, no matter your experience level. It’s part of our Christmas Sale so you can get it for an extra 15% off when you use the code MERRY15.

This course bundle includes 15 courses, 1,933 lessons and hundreds of hours of content to teach you applicable coding skills. It covers a variety of topics so you can hone in on the elements of coding that are most compelling to you. Courses cover languages including Python, Java, C++, HTML, CSS, Ruby, and SQL.

Ad

Each course in this bundle has key information and tools for you to master. Dive deep into the craft of app and website building, data management, IT, and much more. Study how to use Amazon Web Services to train to become certified as a solutions architect. Write the code for a Google Chrome extension with JavaScript. Enter the NFT and cryptocurrency game with lessons on blockchain.

Complete the courses in this bundle to build a resume that stands out from the rest. While you boost your resume, you’ll gain the knowledge and confidence to apply these skills in the real world. If you’re looking to use programming in your current field or would like to branch out into a new one, this bundle has the tools to get there.

Courses are taught by instructors who are experienced programmers and teachers. They’ll show you how to navigate the world of programming with clear, intuitive, and immersive lessons. Course reviews average from 4 to 4.9 out of 5 stars, so you know you’re getting top-notch instruction.

Ad

Pave your own path in the world of coding with The 2022 All-in-One Learn to Code Certification Bundle. Get it for $38.24 in our Christmas Sale with the code MERRY15. That’s less than $3 per course!

Prices subject to change.