Iain Glen coming to Orlando for Con of Thrones

ORLANDO, Fla. – ‘Game of Thrones’ star Iain Glen will come to Orlando this summer.

The actor best known for his role as Ser Jorah Mormont is set to appear at Con of Thrones.

Event organizers say Glen will appear on panels and programming on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19.

He will also be available for autographs and photographs with fans.

You can find more information on ConOfThrones.net.

