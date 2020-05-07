‘Foes and Fashion’ theme coming to daytime CBS soaps May 11

CBS daytime is taking you back in time next week with the theme of “Foes and Fashion.”

If you love re-watching classic episodes of your favorite soaps, this week is for you.

Starting Monday, May 11, “The Young and the Restless” will be a week of rivals and it features past episodes that feature adversaries and antagonists.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” will be all about fashion for five days looking back at episodes that feature classic couture, backbiting and betrayals.

“The Young and the Restless” schedule, broadcast weekdays at 12:30 p.m. ET, is as follows according to CBS:

May 11: Episode from June 30, 1998 when “Jill’s (Jess Walton) search for the truth leads to an epic confrontation with Katherine (Jeanne Cooper); Sharon (Sharon Case) worries about Grace’s influence on Nick (Joshua Morrow); and Michael (Christian Le Blanc) causes trouble for Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).”

May 12: Episode from Oct. 1, 1993 when “Victor’s (Braeden) foes are rocked by his shocking return to Genoa City.”

May 13: Episode from June 15, 2012 when “Nikki (Thomas Scott) declares war against Sharon (Case) at the Newman Ranch, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Morrow) deal with a tragedy.”

May 14: Episode from June 21, 1999 when “Victor (Braeden) takes on Jack (Peter Bergman) and Brad (Don Diamont) to regain control of Newman Enterprises; Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is caught in the crossfire of the Newman and Abbott rivalry; and Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul (Doug Davidson) prepare for parenthood.”

May 15: Episode from May 22, 2014 when “Lily (Christel Khalil) gives Hilary (Mishael Morgan) a rude awakening; Sharon (Case) struggles with Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) presence in Genoa City; and Nikki (Thomas Scott) and Paul (Davidson) are reminded of their past with Ian Ward (Ray Wise).”

“The Bold and the Beautiful” schedule, broadcast weekdays at 1:30 p.m. ET, is as follows according to CBS:

May 11: Episode from Oct. 29, 1997 when “Eric (original cast member John McCook) and Stephanie (Susan Flannery) worry that the delayed Forrester Spring Collection may be their last, and Brooke (original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang) attempts to calm a distraught Ridge (then played by Ronn Moss). Also, Sally (Darlene Conley) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) cause a scene in order to crash the runway show, hoping to witness the demise of their rivals.”

May 12: Episode from April 27, 2012 when “Aspen Fashion Week gets underway, Hope (then played by Kim Matula) says goodbye to Liam (Scott Clifton) as paparazzi swarm her with questions and call her a fraud. Unaware that his father’s plan to attack Hope is in progress, Liam and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) talk about the memories they shared together in the beautiful mountainside town.”

May 13: Episode from Nov. 11, 2016 when “Quinn (Rena Sofer) attempts to take the lead in final preparations for her fashion show, not everyone at Forrester Creations is on board. Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) encourage Quinn to move forward with her original plan for the show-stopper in spite of ruffling the feathers of Eric’s (original cast member John McCook) family. When Katie (Heather Tom) pays another visit to Eric’s home to thank him for his favor, he invites her to stay and watch the fashion show with him. As a sign of protest against Quinn, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) decides to sabotage her presentation.”

May 14: Episode from March 21, 2017 when “Before walking down the aisle to become Mrs. Liam Spencer, Steffy (Wood) participates in a Forrester Creations photo shoot with her cousin Ivy (Brewer) in front of Australia’s magnificent Sydney Opera House. In spite of how difficult it will be to see Brooke (original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang) with Ridge (Kaye) at the ceremony, Bill (Don Diamont) assists his son Liam (Clifton) with some last-minute wedding preparations.”

May 15: Episode from April 14, 2017 when “stolen designs are in play as the Spectra fashion show is about to begin. Sally (Courtney Hope) feels pangs of guilt for betraying both Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) and Thomas (Pierson Fodé), while CJ (Mick Cain) arrives and reminds Sally about their deal regarding the sale of the building – if the show doesn’t go well, he will be forced to sell. Bill (Diamont) is less than pleased with the idea when Wyatt (Brooks) plays devil’s advocate, stating that the Spectra show could be a success. “