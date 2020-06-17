’It’s showtime’ : Cinemark set to reopen Central Florida theaters July 3

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cinemark Theaters announced Wednesday that it will begin reopening its theaters as early as June 19.

Theater doors have been closed for months as Hollywood and the rest of the world faces the coronavirus pandemic.

When guests return the company said they will notice enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step.

“Our hearts go out to all who are affected by coronavirus and we are deeply thankful for the heroes on the front line. The health and safety of our employees and guests and communities is a top priority. We are evolving how we operate to make sure you feel confident and comfortable when you visit one of our theaters” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO.

Cinemark says every theater will undergo thorough cleanings at business openings and before, and after every film is shown. Seats, handrails, counter tops and cup holders will be sanitized with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19, the company said on its website.

For the time being, overall auditorium capacities are being reduced for your safety and to maintain compliance with all local and state guidelines. (Cinemark Theaters)

Employees at each theater will also undergo new training, wellness checks and will be required to wear facial masks and gloves.

Cinemark said it will also have what they call a chief clean and safety monitor on duty to make sure the new protocols live up to their new “Cinemark standard.”

The company is encouraging guests to wear facial coverings in lobbies, hallways, restrooms, game rooms and concession stands. Masks inside the auditoriums will be optional.

Cinemark already takes significant precautions to ensure your safety — now we have added an extra level of cleaning & sanitizing that meets or exceeds CDC and WHO guidelines. (Cinemark Theaters)

All theaters will have reduced capacities and seats throughout the auditorium will be blocked off to encourage social distancing between groups.

The company is encouraging cashless ticket buying. Popcorn and drink refill programs will be suspended during this time.

“At Cinemark we have a passion for movies, but more importantly we have a passion for people. We promise to do our part to make your entertainment experience safe, clean and comfortable. We can’t wait to have you back, its showtime!” Zoradi said.

Cinemark Orlando and XD and Universal Cinemark at CityWalk will reopen to guests on July 3.