Alice and the arts: Creative City Project goes ‘Down the Rabbit Hole’

WINTER PARK, Fla. – Alice is falling down the rabbit hole, and on the other side, her “wonderland” is the Mead Botanical Garden.

Following its holiday event “Dazzling Nights,” Creative City is presenting “Down the Rabbit Hole,” a theatrical journey based off Lewis Carroll’s book “Alice in Wonderland.”

“We’ve really been asking, ‘How can we create interesting outdoor experiences, that allow audiences to have meaningful art experiences during COVID?’” said Creative City Project Executive Director Cole NeSmith. “As we started looking at the beautiful, natural spaces here in Central Florida, Mead Botanical Garden quickly rose to the surface, and we started asking, ‘What story can we tell in a really interesting way here?’”

Upon arrival, limited groups of 10-15 guests will meet Alice and explore the gardens where they’ll encounter familiar, but also not-so-familiar characters. Guests can expect a tap-dancing Mad Hatter and a Cheshire Cat aerialist.

NeSmith said many of the featured performers were let go from their jobs at local theme parks.

The experience is designed to ensure social distancing and guests are required to wear masks. Tickets are $22 per person on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and $25 per person Friday and Saturday. For ticket information, click here.