Obamas to produce new Netflix projects

A former first couple will be busy producing this year.
Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama revealed a new slate of projects for Netflix.
The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions, is working on eight projects.
[TRENDING: Speedway worker dies following altercation | Teacher accused of sex with student | Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7]
They include a sci-fi feature, a young adult TV-series, an animated preschool series and a natural history docu-series.
Ad
Netflix says the projects will be released over the next several years.