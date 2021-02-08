Obamas to produce new Netflix projects

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

A former first couple will be busy producing this year.

Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama revealed a new slate of projects for Netflix.

The Obamas’ production company, Higher Ground Productions, is working on eight projects.

They include a sci-fi feature, a young adult TV-series, an animated preschool series and a natural history docu-series.

Netflix says the projects will be released over the next several years.