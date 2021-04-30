AP Source: Grammys may cut nomination review committees

FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, various Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The Grammy Awards are in discussion to remove its nomination review committees the group that determines the contenders for key awards at the coveted music show. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

NEW YORK – The Grammy Awards are in discussion to remove its nomination review committees — groups that determine the contenders for key awards at the coveted music show.

A person familiar with the Recording Academy's discussions, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak about the topic publicly, told The Associated Press that a number of proposals were submitted this year regarding the role of nomination review committees and whether it’s time to eliminate them.

For the Grammys’ top four awards — album, song and record of the year, along with best new artist — a nomination review committee of at least 20 music generalists in past years have selected the top eight nominees from those voted into the top 20.

If approved, the major change would happen just months after The Weeknd blasted the Grammys and its nomination review committees, calling them “corrupt" after he earned zero nominations for the 2021 show despite having the year's biggest single with “Blinding Lights."

While nominees for some categories like best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance are based purely on votes, a number of genre categories also have nomination review committees. Those include the rap, rock, R&B, country, dance/electronic music, American Roots, Latin, jazz and gospel/Christian music fields. Nomination review committees for those groups consist of 13 to 17 voting members who select five nominees from the top 15.

The majority of the 84 Grammy categories are voted by nomination review committees, which are intended to safeguard a specific genre’s integrity and to serve as additional checks and balances.

But questions have loomed for years around the nominations process with music industry players calling for more transparency because the selection of finalists happens behind closed doors. Others have claimed that members of key nominating committees promote projects they worked on or projects they favor based on personal relationships.

The academy's board of trustees typically meet in the spring and new changes are announced soon after, which could include the removal of nomination review committees, the person told The AP. A representative for the academy didn't immediately reply to an email seeking comment.

