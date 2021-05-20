It’s official: Sanderson Sisters will reunite for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

Some call it the best Halloween movie of all time and it’s getting a sequel.

Disney+ announced on its Facebook page that the Sanderson Sisters will be reuniting for “Hocus Pocus 2.”

The rumors weren’t hocus pocus, the part two is now official.

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker will bring back the laughs and some screams again and by their posts on social media, it looks like they’re excited.

“Hocus Pocus” was released in 1993 and followed witches who were sisters. They were brought back from the dead by a gullible teen virgin in an attempt to suck the lives our of children in Salem, Massachusetts, to be young and beautiful forever.

Kids who grew up watching this Halloween classic have brought it back to popularity as adults and now they’re getting what they’ve always dreamed of: a part two.

And if you haven’t seen the original, you have plenty of time to catch up as Disney+ says the movie won’t debut until the fall 2022 on its streaming platform.