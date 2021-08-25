Man photographed as baby on Nirvana cover sues band

1992: After MTV told them they couldn't play their song "Rape Me," Nirvana gives the network brass a heart attack by launching into the first few chords of the song before starting into the previously approved "Lithium" instead. The

The man who was photographed as a baby 30 years ago on an iconic Nirvana album is now suing the band.

Nirvana’s 1991 Nervemind cover features a naked infant in a pool seemingly reaching for a dollar bill hooked on a fishing line. The baby, now 30-year-old Spencer Elden, is now suing the band, according to NPR.

[TRENDING: Here’s when Fauci says US will get back to normal|Hurricane center tracking 3 waves for developments| Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Elden is accusing Nirvana of child exploitation and pornography, saying the band knowingly distributed the naked photo of him as a baby and profited from it.

In the suit, the 30-year-old is asking for $150,000 in damages from each of the defendants. Members of the band, Kurt Cobain’s estate, photographer Kirk Weddle, Universal Music, Geffen Records, Warner Records and MCA Music are listed in the court document.