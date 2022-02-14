These tweets about the Super Bowl halftime show are so relatable

Going to tell my kids this was the "Avengers." (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Best Super Bowl halftime show ever?

We’ll leave that to Prince. But best Super Bowl halftime show in a while, right? It seems like most of the people on the internet would agree with that.

Los Angeles did the Super Bowl halftime show in style, featuring an all-star lineup of rap and R&B legends Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

If you are a millennial (or even a young Gen-Xer), then this halftime show was basically catered to you. These songs were your jams in middle school and high school, and the artists sound and look just as good as they did all those years ago.

It seems like people on the internet agreed, too. There were so many jokes made about the halftime show, poking fun at how the target audience for the Super Bowl has clearly changed from Boomers to the younger generations.

Long gone are the days of The Who and Bruce Springsteen playing the halftime shows.

So, here are a few tweets that made us giggle ever since the epic halftime show went down.

This song reminds me of the god awful amount of Bacardi limon I drank in the early 2000s 🤢🤢🤢 — Candice Fortman (@Cande313) February 14, 2022

We’ve all been there, girl!

most Gen X Super Bowl ever: Dre, Snoop, Mary J, Eminem, Meadow Soprano, Jim Carrey in "The Cable Guy," & a Bengals quarterback who looks like he's Spiral Stairs in a Pavement tribute band — rob sheffield (@robsheff) February 14, 2022

It was a great night to be over the age of 40.

I illegally downloaded every song from this halftime show from Limewire and had them saved in a playlist on my iPod mini. — Elisabeth Schendel (@lis_ashlee) February 14, 2022

If you didn’t illegally download songs on Limewire in your youth, are you really a millennial?

This a crazy way to find out I’m old. — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) February 14, 2022

BRB, picking out my gravestone as I write this.

How long was 50 Cent hanging like that just waiting — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) February 14, 2022

Fantastic question!

I didn't live tweet the halftime show because I was explaining who every person was to my parents. — Ali Thee Emmy Winner (@wtflanksteak) February 14, 2022

The struggle is REAL!

top five moment was Mary J Blige vibin’ on the couch #SuperBowl — Madison Hammond (@gohaamm) February 14, 2022

She understood the assignment.

I feel like this performance was designed in a lab for people born between the years of 1985-1994 — Katie Barnes (@katie_barnes3) February 14, 2022

I feel seen.

Ohhh this halftime show is giving me such nostalgia and also: oh no now I’m in the demographic/generation the show is trying to cater to — Celeste Ng (@pronounced_ing) February 14, 2022

Life comes at you fast, doesn’t it?

This must be how my dad felt when The Blues Brothers and ZZ Top crushed the halftime show of the ‘97 Super Bowl. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) February 14, 2022

Very that.

finally a halftime show for the generation who had a six-disc CD changer in the trunk — actioncookbook (@actioncookbook) February 14, 2022

I kind of miss that six-disc CD changer, tbh.

And finally...

2000s kids wondering why there parents are jumping around during halftime show #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/b0SN5HuE7Y — jamon (@jamon) February 14, 2022

When Harry Styles performs at the halftime show in 20 years, you’ll get it.