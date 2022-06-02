LGBTQ+ owned businesses to visit in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pride month 2022 is finally here and in full swing.
If you’re looking to support and give back to the LGBTQ+ community during Pride celebrations, News 6 has a list of some lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer (and more!) owned businesses in the Orlando area.
Check out these restaurants, shops and bars in Orlando, all LGBTQ+ owned:
RESTAURANTS
- Bites & Bubbles
- 1618 N. Mills Ave.
- OWNERS: Eddie Nickell and Nicholas Olivieri
- Hungry Pants
- 3421 S. Orange Ave.
- OWNERS: Joey Conicella and Alex Marin
- Island Time
- 712 E. Washington St.
- OWNER: Devon Tillman
- Se7en Bites
- 617 Primrose Drive
- OWNERS: Trina Gregory-Propst and Va Propst
- The Glass Knife
- 276 S. Orlando Ave.
- OWNER: Steve Brown
- Garp and Fuss
- 348 N. Park Ave. #5
- Nikki Nielsen and Liz Zucco
SHOPS
- Lacastro Store
- 1011 N. Mills Ave.
- OWNER: Gui Castro
- Out of the Closet
- 1349 N. Mills Ave.
NIGHTLIFE
- Southern Nights / District Dive / Southern Craft
- 375 S. Bumby Ave.
- OWNER: Rick Kowalczyk
- Savoy
- 1913 N. Orange Ave.
- OWNER: Brandon Llewellyn
- Hammered Lamb
- 1235 N. Orange Ave.
- OWNER: Jason Lambert