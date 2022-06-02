LGBTQ+ owned businesses to visit in Orlando

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Paul McCartney (second from right) waves flags with his bandmates during his GOT BACK tour stop in Orlando on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pride month 2022 is finally here and in full swing.

If you’re looking to support and give back to the LGBTQ+ community during Pride celebrations, News 6 has a list of some lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or queer (and more!) owned businesses in the Orlando area.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Check out these restaurants, shops and bars in Orlando, all LGBTQ+ owned:

RESTAURANTS

Bites & Bubbles 1618 N. Mills Ave. OWNERS: Eddie Nickell and Nicholas Olivieri bitesbubbles.com

Hungry Pants 3421 S. Orange Ave. OWNERS: Joey Conicella and Alex Marin eathungrypants.com

Island Time 712 E. Washington St. OWNER: Devon Tillman islandtimeorlando.com

Se7en Bites 617 Primrose Drive OWNERS: Trina Gregory-Propst and Va Propst se7enbites.com

The Glass Knife 276 S. Orlando Ave. OWNER: Steve Brown theglassknife.com

Garp and Fuss 348 N. Park Ave. #5 Nikki Nielsen and Liz Zucco garpandfuss.com



SHOPS

Lacastro Store 1011 N. Mills Ave. OWNER: Gui Castro Lacastro Store Facebook page

Out of the Closet 1349 N. Mills Ave. outofthecloset.org



NIGHTLIFE