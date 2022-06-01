Seminole School Board votes against proclamation supporting LGBTQ+ students

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County School Board has voted to cancel their plans for a proclamation supporting LGBTQ+ students and staff at Seminole County Public Schools.

The decision, which was made on the eve of Pride month, is raising questions from many in the community who are wondering why it was suddenly removed from the agenda.

Superintendent Serita Beamon pulled the proclamation at the start of Tuesday night’s meeting. The district says the decision was directed by the school board.

The board did not formally discuss the item at the meeting, but member Kristine Kraus tells News 6 it was discussed during an afternoon workshop that was open to the public.

Kraus, who introduced the proclamation last year, says the board came to the conclusion that they need to develop a policy on all proclamations before moving this one forward.

A spokesperson for the district sent the following statement explaining the decision to News 6: