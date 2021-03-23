Judge rules Seminole school board can continue with superintendent selection

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A judge denied a temporary injunction Tuesday to stop the Seminole County School Board from moving forward to make Serita Beamon the district’s new superintendent just hours ahead of the school board meeting.

An injunction was filed in Seminole County civil court March 9, seeking to stop the Seminole County School Board from continuing negotiations with Beamon to become superintendent.

Attorney Philip Kaprow filed the injunction on behalf of his clients, a Seminole County mother and an educator.

The complaint claims the board violated its own bylaws during the Feb. 23 meeting when they voted to rescind their previous vote selecting Chad Farnsworth as the new superintendent. The board then voted March 1 to select Beamon to become the new superintendent.

The complaint asked the court to step in and stop Beamon’s contract negotiations. On Tuesday, Circuit Judge Michelle Naberhaus denied the temporary injunction allowing the school district to continue with Beamon’s contract negotiations. A school board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Naberhaus explained “a temporary injunction is an extraordinary remedy which should be granted sparingly” and in order to obtain one the petitioner “must also show likelihood of irreparable harm, absent the entry of an injunction, a lack of an adequate remedy at law, and that injunctive relief will serve the public interest.”

The judge said Kaprow and his clients “have generally alleged that they will be affected by the school board’s actions. They have not allege how they will be affected.”

“It is true that many people in Seminole County are affected by the actions of the school board. But as it relates to this case the petitioners’ allegations of injury are purely speculative and hypothetical,” Naberhaus said.

Naberhaus heard both sides over a Microsoft Teams virtual meeting Monday morning. She then took the night to review case law before making her decision during another virtual hearing Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

The case remains open from a technical standpoint, according to the judge, because this was a temporary injunction.

Check back for updates on this developing story.