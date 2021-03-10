Seminole school board responds after injunction filed against them over selection of next superintendent

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County School Board members steered clear of discussing the legal battle centered around the district’s next superintendent Tuesday night, but they did respond to the injunction filed against them prior to the meeting.

Parents and community members voiced concerns during public comment on Tuesday.

“Both candidates, whoever is chosen will start under a cloud, that has never happened in Seminole County,” one parent said.

On March 4, Brittany Walker filed a temporary injunction in Seminole County court against the school board to stop the board from signing a contract with Serita Beamon.

The board selected Beamon as the next superintendent on Feb. 23.

The controversial vote came after the board voted to rescind Chad Farnsworth’s appointment as superintendent after selecting the Lake County Assistant superintendent on Feb. 9.

“It’s appalling to think that process and rules are not followed,” a community member said.

The legal clash will soon move to the courts.

The Seminole County school board filed a response to the lawsuit brought by the mother. In response, the board argued contract negotiations have not begun with Beamon for employment. It states there is no need for the board to enter an injunction.

There was sharp criticism directed at the school board on Tuesday night.

“You guys just told our kids that if you are black you are more than good enough, if you are white, you will never be good enough. If you pitch a fit you will get what you want,” another parent said.

Walker said the vote to rescind Farnsworth’s offer violated Robert’s Rules of Order which dictates how board meetings operate. The complaint also claims because the board broke the rules, the vote on Feb. 23 to rescind should be disqualified.

Amid the legal battle, the board is now tasked to find the districts’ next attorney, after Beamon resigned on Feb. 16.