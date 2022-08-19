Say ‘cheese’ and submit a picture for World Photo Day!

ORLANDO, Fla. – In just a few years, we’ll be able to celebrate the 200th birthday of the image at the top of this story.

For those who have never seen View from the Window at Le Gras, that picture up there is the earliest surviving photograph, captured in either 1826 or 1827 by Joseph Nicéphore Niépce from out of an open window at his estate. If you ever want to go see it, you can visit the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin, where it’s been for the better part of the last 60 years.

View from the Window at Le Gras 1826 or 1827, believed to be the earliest surviving camera photograph. Original (left) & colorized reoriented enhancement (right). View from the Window at Le Gras, original plate (left) and colorized reoriented enhancement (right). The photo was found to be taken at Nicéphore Niépce's home from a second-story south-facing bedroom window. Original (Niepce) and digitally retouched for educational use (Nguyen) (Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International (CC BY-SA 4.0))

These days, though, there’s no need to set up the same 8-hour exposure that Niépce did in order to take a photo. As technology continues to get smaller, cheaper and better, every year seems to make it easier to take pictures and videos, not even just at the press of a button, but now often of a touch screen. Much more convenient.

Even more to the point, Aug. 19 is World Photo Day. We here at ClickOrlando.com thought it was a great opportunity to request that readers and News 6 viewers submit their favorite photo of the year. I’ll get this started:

Standing next to Temple V in Tikal, Peten. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I went to Guatemala at the end of July and visited Tikal, considered the best-preserved Mayan ruins still around. I wouldn’t say this was my favorite picture of the year, but it’s the only one I took that conveys how huge those temples are. Also, I chose a travel picture in the spirit of World Photo Day, the key word being “World,” but we want you to submit a picture regardless of where it was taken, whether it was at Petra or Publix!

