National Watermelon Day: Here’s a list of watermelon dishes you can find in Orlando

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Barefoot Pool Bar, Frozen Martini with DOLE Whip Watermelon – Vodka blended with DOLE Whip Watermelon and a “green” sugared rim

ORLANDO, Fla. – National Watermelon Day is on Wednesday and to celebrate the special occasion, here is a list of places in Orlando that serve watermelon-inspired dishes.

Find out which watermelon treat wins your heart.

Watermelon Dole Whip at Disney Springs

This seasonal deliciousness is available at the Marketplace Snacks stand at Disney Springs.

It not only offers a watermelon dole whip but has an off-the-menu item called the watermelon taco.

Try out this summer deliciousness before it’s gone.

Hours: Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Address: 1710 Buena Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32836.

Disney adds watermelon-flavored Dole Whip to its treat menu. (Credit: Disney) (Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Watermelon Margarita at Ohana

This watermelon margarita is offered at Ohana in Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort.

The drink is made with Patron silver tequila, watermelon and lime juice.

It also offers a spicy version with Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur.

Price: $15.

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Address: 1600 Seven Seas Drive, Orlando, FL 32830.

Loco Watermelon and Chamoyada Sandia at Quesa Loco

This Mexican restaurant has two delicious watermelon items full of flavor and freshness.

It has the Loco Watermelon which is a slice of watermelon on the stick with chamoy and tajin.

Price: $3.50.

The other item is the Chamoyada Sandia, which is watermelon ice cream with chamoy, tajin and freshly chopped mango.

Price: $8.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday from 12 p.m.-8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday from 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Address: 971 West Fairbanks Ave. Orlando, FL 32804.

Watermelon Daisy at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

This tasty drink is made with El Jimador Silver Tequila, triple sec, homemade sweet & sour and Red Bull Red Edition.

The drink is a seasonal cocktail.

Hours: Every day from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Address: 1562 N Mills Ave., Orlando, FL 32803.

Watermelon Salad at Eat Hungry Pants

This healthy salad is made with cubed watermelon and a homemade spice blend topped with cucumber, feta cheese and micro mint.

Price: $5.

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Friday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Address: 3421 S Orange Ave. Orlando, Florida 32806.

Cucumber Watermelon Froze at The Hammered Lamb

This alcoholic beverage is made with Stoli cucumber, Stoli lime, Wycliff sparkling rose and Red Bull watermelon.

Price: $9.

Hours: Monday through Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 a.m.

Address: 1235 North Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32804.

Winter Melon Milk Tea at Neo Asian Kitchen

This Asian drink can be made with dairy or almond milk and tapioca balls.

Price: $4.95.

Hours: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Address: 6758 Eagle Watch Drive, Orlando, FL 32822.

Tomato and Watermelon Salad at The Polite Pig

The Polite Pig offers this salad made with feta cheese, mint and pickled watermelon rind.

Price: $6.

Hours: Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Address: 1536 Buena Vista Drive Orlando, FL 32830.

