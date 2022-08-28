National Beach Day: It’s not all about fun in the sun

ORLANDO, Fla. – August 30 is National Beach Day and Central Floridians live in a prime spot to take advantage of this toes-in-the-sand holiday.

Flip a coin and pick a coast – Cocoa Beach and Daytona Beach are only about an hour away from Orlando while St. Pete Beach and Clearwater Beach are just about two hours away.

Started in 2014, this day of sun celebration isn’t all about relaxation though – it’s meant to make sure this natural resource is kept clean for future generations to enjoy.

This holiday’s focus is to make sure we leave nothing behind in order to keep our coastal animals from ingesting or getting tangled in trash - on the land or in the water.

Make sure to pick up any trash that you leave behind or better yet, leave the beach cleaner than you found it. Bring an extra bag and fill it with debris you find while walking the beach. Pardon the idiom, but kill two birds with one stone: Get your steps in and keep the beaches clean.

But first, a quick history lesson, then you’ll learn how you can help keep our beaches and wildlife clean:

National Beach Day Timeline:

Here are some organizations that are dedicated to keeping our beaches and oceans clean:

