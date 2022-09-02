Head to the movies on Saturday for just $3 a ticket

What better way to kick off a holiday weekend than a day at the movies?

To sweeten the deal, the big theatre chains have partnered with the nonprofit Cinema Foundation for National Cinema Day to offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, Sept. 3. Many are also offering special deals on refreshment combos.

The Cinema Foundation said more than 3,000 theaters and more than 30,000 screens will be part of the special event. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format. It hopes the event will boost sales as Labor Day weekend is traditionally slow for theaters.

Many locations around Central Florida are participating; In the Greater Orlando area alone, here’s a list of some participating theaters:

Premiere Cinema 14 Fashion Square

CMX Plaza Cafe 12

Regal Winter Park Village & RPX

AMC Altamonte Mall 18

Picture Show at Altamonte

AMC West Oaks 14

Cinemark Artegon Marketplace and XD

Universal Cinemark at CityWalk

Regal Wekiva Riverwalk

Epic Theatres at Lee Vista

Regal Pointe Orlando 4DX & IMAX

Regal Waterford Lakes and IMAX

To find a full list of participating theaters, check out NationalCinemaDay.org.

