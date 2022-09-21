Early screenings of ‘Spirit Halloween: The Movie’ coming to Oviedo Mall

OVIEDO, Fla. – The Oviedo Mall will soon play host to an early, limited-time screening of “Spirit Halloween: The Movie,” a tribute film inspired by the seasonal pop-up Halloween-themed stores.

The film — starring Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook — follows a group of middle-school friends who choose to spend the night inside of a Spirit Halloween because they think they’ve outgrown trick or treating. Hijinks ensue as an angry spirit haunts the store, possessing animatronics and the like as the group tries to survive, according to a news release.

“Spirit Halloween: The Movie” comes to Oviedo Mall’s Regal 22 theater from Sept. 30 to Oct. 6; tickets can be purchased online for $5 on Regal’s website.

