Enzian Theater hosts 13 Nights of Halloween through October

MAITLAND, Fla. – It’s no trick that the Enzian is all treats this Halloween season.
The Maitland theater has a slew of screenings and spooky drinks to pair them with for “13 Films of Halloween” from Oct. 1 through Oct. 29.
[TRENDING: 8-foot alligator attacks 77-year-old woman in gated Florida community | 4-year-old dies in fall from Florida resort balcony | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Starting on Oct. 1, guests can purchase an event punch card and receive a “punch” for every themed cocktail they order for a chance to win a $100 bar tab.
Find a full list of screenings below and purchase tickets and more here.
[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]
Screenings
Oct. 1 at 11:59 PM | Midnight Movies: Tremors (1990, Fred Ward Tribute Film)
Oct. 4 at 9:30 PM | Cult Classics: Hocus Pocus (1993)
Oct. 8 at 11:59 PM | Midnight Movies: Return of the Living Dead (1985)
Oct. 8 at 12:00 PM | Saturday Matinee Classics: Häxan (1922, 100th Anniversary Screening)
Oct. 11 at 9:30 PM | Cult Classics: Queen of the Damned (2002, 20th Anniversary Screening, Anne Rice Tribute)
Oct. 13 at Sundown (8:00 PM) | Popcorn Flicks: The Adams Family (1991)
Oct. 15 at 11:59 PM | Midnight Movies: Sleepaway Camp (1983)
Oct. 17 at 9:30 PM | Music Mondays: Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)
Oct. 18 at 9:30 PM | Cult Classics: Ghost Ship (2002, 20th Anniversary Screening)
Oct. 22 at 11:00 AM | Book to Big Screen: American Psycho
Oct. 22 at 11:59 PM | Midnight Movies: Basket Case (1982, 40th Anniversary Screening)
Oct. 23 at 10:30 AM | Kids Halloween Party Hotel Transylvania (2012, 10th Anniversary Screening)
Oct. 25 at 9:30 PM | Cult Classics: House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
Oct. 29 at 11:59 PM | Midnight Movies: Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn (1987, 35th Anniversary Screening)
Cocktails
Tremors “The Grabboid” | Shipwreck Vanilla Rum, Baileys, Frangelico
Hocus Pocus “Amok Amok Amok!” | Empress Gin, Elderflower, Cherry Juice
Haxan “The Old Maid’s Love Potion” | Courvoisier Cognac, Plantation 23yr Rum, Dry Curaçao, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice
Return of the Living Dead “Trioxin 5″ | White Rum, Dark Rum, Overproof Rum, lime, Falernum, Dons Mix, Grenadine, bitters
Queen of the Damned “The Forsaken” | Bulliet Bourbon, Lemon Juice, simple syrup, merlot
Sleepaway Camp “Bug Juice” | Smirnoff Raspberry, Cranberry, Lemonade
The Genetic Opera “Zydrate” | Rammazotti, Blue Curaçao, Champagne
Ghost Ship “Wire Cutter” | Astral Tequila, Lime Juice, cream of coconut
American Psycho “Dorsia” | Bulliet Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Pamplemousse, Ginger Beer
Basket Case “The Belial” | Smirnoff Vodka, Pineapple, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup
Hotel Transylvania “Monster Mash” | Pina Colada, Virgin Build for Kids
House of 1000 Corpses “Corpse Reviver No. 1000″ | Gordins, Lillet Blanc, Fernands Dry Curaçao, Lemon Juice
Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn “Soul Swallower” | Habanero Infused Astral Tequila, Lime Juice, Mango Infused Simple Syrup Tajin
Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: