Enzian Theater hosts 13 Nights of Halloween through October

MAITLAND, Fla. – It’s no trick that the Enzian is all treats this Halloween season.

The Maitland theater has a slew of screenings and spooky drinks to pair them with for “13 Films of Halloween” from Oct. 1 through Oct. 29.

Starting on Oct. 1, guests can purchase an event punch card and receive a “punch” for every themed cocktail they order for a chance to win a $100 bar tab.

Find a full list of screenings below and purchase tickets and more here.

Screenings

Oct. 1 at 11:59 PM | Midnight Movies: Tremors (1990, Fred Ward Tribute Film)

Oct. 4 at 9:30 PM | Cult Classics: Hocus Pocus (1993)

Oct. 8 at 11:59 PM | Midnight Movies: Return of the Living Dead (1985)

Oct. 8 at 12:00 PM | Saturday Matinee Classics: Häxan (1922, 100th Anniversary Screening)

Oct. 11 at 9:30 PM | Cult Classics: Queen of the Damned (2002, 20th Anniversary Screening, Anne Rice Tribute)

Oct. 13 at Sundown (8:00 PM) | Popcorn Flicks: The Adams Family (1991)

Oct. 15 at 11:59 PM | Midnight Movies: Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Oct. 17 at 9:30 PM | Music Mondays: Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

Oct. 18 at 9:30 PM | Cult Classics: Ghost Ship (2002, 20th Anniversary Screening)

Oct. 22 at 11:00 AM | Book to Big Screen: American Psycho

Oct. 22 at 11:59 PM | Midnight Movies: Basket Case (1982, 40th Anniversary Screening)

Oct. 23 at 10:30 AM | Kids Halloween Party Hotel Transylvania (2012, 10th Anniversary Screening)

Oct. 25 at 9:30 PM | Cult Classics: House of 1000 Corpses (2003)

Oct. 29 at 11:59 PM | Midnight Movies: Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn (1987, 35th Anniversary Screening)

Cocktails

Tremors “The Grabboid” | Shipwreck Vanilla Rum, Baileys, Frangelico

Hocus Pocus “Amok Amok Amok!” | Empress Gin, Elderflower, Cherry Juice

Haxan “The Old Maid’s Love Potion” | Courvoisier Cognac, Plantation 23yr Rum, Dry Curaçao, Lemon Juice, Pineapple Juice

Return of the Living Dead “Trioxin 5″ | White Rum, Dark Rum, Overproof Rum, lime, Falernum, Dons Mix, Grenadine, bitters

Queen of the Damned “The Forsaken” | Bulliet Bourbon, Lemon Juice, simple syrup, merlot

Sleepaway Camp “Bug Juice” | Smirnoff Raspberry, Cranberry, Lemonade

The Genetic Opera “Zydrate” | Rammazotti, Blue Curaçao, Champagne

Ghost Ship “Wire Cutter” | Astral Tequila, Lime Juice, cream of coconut

American Psycho “Dorsia” | Bulliet Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Pamplemousse, Ginger Beer

Basket Case “The Belial” | Smirnoff Vodka, Pineapple, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup

Hotel Transylvania “Monster Mash” | Pina Colada, Virgin Build for Kids

House of 1000 Corpses “Corpse Reviver No. 1000″ | Gordins, Lillet Blanc, Fernands Dry Curaçao, Lemon Juice

Evil Dead 2: Dead by Dawn “Soul Swallower” | Habanero Infused Astral Tequila, Lime Juice, Mango Infused Simple Syrup Tajin

