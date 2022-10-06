Comedian Shawn Wayans holds special event in Orlando following Hurricane Ian

Funnyman Shawn Wayans has been churning out jokes for decades, but now, following Hurricane Ian, he’s bringing his stand-up comedy act to Orlando.

While his first three shows already sold out, Wayans added another Orlando Improv performance at 10:15 p.m. on Friday.

Wayans, who got his start on the iconic sketch comedy show “In Living Color” alongside comic greats like Jim Carrey and Tommy Davidson, had a message for those dealing with the impact of Ian.

”My heart and my prayers are with you and hang in there,” the comedian said. “This too shall pass, we will get through it, everything will be OK.”

Shawn Wayans arrives at night two of the Television Academy's 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) (2019 Invision)

As a result of the storm, which left widespread damage and flooding across Florida, Wayans is offering a moment of levity for people.

“Expect to have a good time for about an hour. I’m on stage, giving it to you, having fun,” he said. “I just try to stay true to me. I stick to the things that work for me and that is pulling from my life and telling stories that have happened to me in my life.”

As far as his personal life goes, he said he is a proud father of four.

His oldest is 23 years old and his youngest is 3 years old. Two of his daughters are also pursuing careers in entertainment—one in music, the other in film school.

So, maybe one day he will be in one of her films “if she is nice enough to hire me,” he said.

And, something you may not know about him, he loves Christmas music. He said he starts listening to it as early as June. And what better way to get relief in the wake of the devastation?

You can buy tickets for his Friday night performance here.

