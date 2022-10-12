Are you kitten me? Here are some ways to celebrate National Cat Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Stop the presses! (or at least the tiny cat paw kneads) Saturday, Oct. 29 is National Cat Day.
Whether you have a tabby, a calico, a tuxedo or black cat, this is the day we celebrate these odd, little, purrrrrfect creatures that do as they please.
It’s their world, we’re just living in it – and cleaning up after them – mostly things the little lovable weirdos knock over for no doggone reason.
I say this as a man who has had Cat Scratch Disease, or cat scratch fever, and who still owns two cats. Yes, it’s a real thing – no, it is not fun – and yes it is also a song by Ted Nugent.
Anyways, like I was saying, there’s Siamese cats, Manx cats, Maine Coone cats, Persian cats, Savannah cats, Sphynx hairless cats, Siberian cats, Peterbald cats. That’s about it – Actually, there are many more cat breeds, I just wanted an opportunity to drop a random Forrest Gump reference.
So, we know cats are weird and great. There are a number of ways you can help out on National Cat Day:
- You can donate money, food, blankets or toys to your local shelter.
- Adopt from your local shelter or pet adoption organization instead of spending thousands on a fancy purebred cat.
- Be a responsible pet owner by spaying and neutering your cat – don’t make Bob Barker come find you.
- Volunteer at your local animal shelter.
- Keep your cat’s veterinarian’s records up-to-date and have your cat microchipped or get your cat a collar with a tag to in case they get lost.
There are no shortage of shelters or animal rescues in Central Florida, including:
- The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando, which includes a new look for their new 25,000-square-foot facility along John Young Parkway in Orlando.
OK, let’s drop some random cat knowledge to share with your friends on your next cat trivia night, if that’s a thing you do:
- Cats have nearly twice the amount of neurons in their cerebral cortex as dogs.
- Cats walk like camels and giraffes: They move both of their right feet first, then move both of their left feet. No other animals walk this way.
- Cats first went to space in 1963.
- Cats can’t taste sweets.
- They are far-sighted
- When is National Cat Day? Duh, It’ October 29.
- A group of cats is called a “clowder.”
- 94.2 million cats are kept as pets in the U.S.
- Cats spend nearly a third of their lives cleaning themselves.
