Are you kitten me? Here are some ways to celebrate National Cat Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – Stop the presses! (or at least the tiny cat paw kneads) Saturday, Oct. 29 is National Cat Day.

Whether you have a tabby, a calico, a tuxedo or black cat, this is the day we celebrate these odd, little, purrrrrfect creatures that do as they please.

It’s their world, we’re just living in it – and cleaning up after them – mostly things the little lovable weirdos knock over for no doggone reason.

[TRENDING: NASA sets new launch date for Artemis I moon mission | Win four 3-day park hopper passes to Walt Disney World | Become a News 6 Insider]

I say this as a man who has had Cat Scratch Disease, or cat scratch fever, and who still owns two cats. Yes, it’s a real thing – no, it is not fun – and yes it is also a song by Ted Nugent.

Anyways, like I was saying, there’s Siamese cats, Manx cats, Maine Coone cats, Persian cats, Savannah cats, Sphynx hairless cats, Siberian cats, Peterbald cats. That’s about it – Actually, there are many more cat breeds, I just wanted an opportunity to drop a random Forrest Gump reference.

So, we know cats are weird and great. There are a number of ways you can help out on National Cat Day:

You can donate money, food, blankets or toys to your local shelter.

Adopt from your local shelter or pet adoption organization instead of spending thousands on a fancy purebred cat.

Be a responsible pet owner by spaying and neutering your cat – don’t make Bob Barker come find you.

Volunteer at your local animal shelter.

Keep your cat’s veterinarian’s records up-to-date and have your cat microchipped or get your cat a collar with a tag to in case they get lost.

There are no shortage of shelters or animal rescues in Central Florida, including:

OK, let’s drop some random cat knowledge to share with your friends on your next cat trivia night, if that’s a thing you do:

Cats have nearly twice the amount of neurons in their cerebral cortex as dogs.

Cats walk like camels and giraffes : They move both of their right feet first, then move both of their left feet. No other animals walk this way.

Cats first went to space in 1963

Cats can’t taste sweets.

They are far-sighted

When is National Cat Day? Duh, It’ October 29.

A group of cats is called a “clowder.”

94.2 million cats are kept as pets in the U.S.

Cats spend nearly a third of their lives cleaning themselves.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: