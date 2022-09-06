Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando set to open temporary cat shelter

In just a few weeks, workers with Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will open the doors to a new temporary cat shelter in Downtown Orlando. The facility is across from Exploria Stadium on West Central Boulevard and will house about 20 to 30 cats that are up for adoption.

“We’ll initially bring in some of the cats from (the Sanford shelter) and some of the cats from our foster programs. This will allow us to have a physical location and be able to work with more cats,” Director Steve Bardy said.

It was September 15 of last year when a fire broke out at their shelter located near Mall at Millenia. More than a dozen cats died.

The rest of the animals were taken to Pet Alliance’s second shelter in Sanford. Some were later fostered or adopted.

“We dealt with the challenges and we really kind of hunker down and said what can we do, what progress can we make? What can we reasonably expect to achieve and do?” Bardy said.

Last week, workers were seen bringing in supplies to the new temporary shelter which will have a full medical facility for surgeries, x-rays, and teeth cleaning for cats.

“It’s the ability for people to come to downtown, adopt a pet, for when we do intakes, that’s where people will bring them, they will bring the cats to that facility,” he said.

Bardy said crews are set to clear up the land to begin construction for their new facility which will be located on South John Young Parkway.

A ribbon cutting for the temporary cat shelter is scheduled for Sept. 27 in Downtown Orlando.