Here’s who will design and build the new shelter for Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando now has an architect and a construction firm for its new Orlando shelter.

The group announced Monday that Orlando-based Borrelli + Partners will design the facility, while H.J. High, also an Orlando-based company, will build it.

The new facility will be located along John Young Parkway, south of the Orange County Jail and north of Conroy Road, not far from the original Orlando facility, which was destroyed by a fire in September. The fire, which was determined to be accidental, killed more than 20 cats.

Pet Alliance had already begun looking at building a new shelter when the fire happened.

To fund the project, Pet Alliance is trying to raise $14 million.

In the meantime, Pet Alliance is running operations out of its Sanford facility. Early next year, Pet Alliance plans to open a temporary facility on West Central Boulevard in downtown Orlando, which will house adoptable cats and serve as an offsite adoption location for dogs on the weekends.

The new facility will house the Orlando shelter, volunteer programs and the business office. The new facility is expected to open in 2023.

To donate toward building the new shelter, head to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando website.