Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando unveils 1st look at new shelter

The architectural design for the new Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shelter.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando unveiled the designs for its new shelter this past week.

Pet Alliance is building a new, 25,000-square-foot facility along John Young Parkway in Orlando.

The new facility will have air-conditioned shelter space for dogs and cats, double the medical space, specialized housing for long-term dog residents and a special space dedicated to adoption services.

Pet Alliance had planned to build a new facility before a fire ripped through their shelter off Conroy Road last year.

The shelter is currently operating with its Sanford facility, and with a temporary shelter for cats in downtown Orlando.

Pet Alliance says it has so far raised $9 million of the $14 million needed for the facility.

To donate, head to the Pet Alliance website.

