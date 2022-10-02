85º

Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando unveils 1st look at new shelter

Shelter building new facility in Orlando

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

The architectural design for the new Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando shelter. (Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla.Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando unveiled the designs for its new shelter this past week.

Pet Alliance is building a new, 25,000-square-foot facility along John Young Parkway in Orlando.

The new facility will have air-conditioned shelter space for dogs and cats, double the medical space, specialized housing for long-term dog residents and a special space dedicated to adoption services.

Pet Alliance had planned to build a new facility before a fire ripped through their shelter off Conroy Road last year.

The shelter is currently operating with its Sanford facility, and with a temporary shelter for cats in downtown Orlando.

Pet Alliance says it has so far raised $9 million of the $14 million needed for the facility.

To donate, head to the Pet Alliance website.

