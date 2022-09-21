Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando receives 3,000-pound kibble donation

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will receive a donation of 3,000 pounds of kibble on Wednesday to feed those furry friends in need.

The donation comes from Canidae, a pet food company that’s been on the market for 25 years. It’s celebrating the nationwide expansion of its new Kibble Refill Stations. In Orlando, there are three brand-new stations in Petco locations.

In addition to the donation, for every pound of kibble sold at a Kibble Refill Station, Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando will receive a pound for their pups.

This year, there’s been a spike in pet surrenders, and animal shelters like Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando say they have experienced mounting costs.

A spokesperson from Canidae said that the company has donated more than 30,000 pounds of kibble to shelters nationwide.

For pet owners, food from a Kibble Refill Station offers a 45% per-pound discount to reduce everyday costs, Canidae said.

