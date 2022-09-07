Tons of pet food available at Orange County Animal Services giveaway event

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services is giving away tons of free pet food at a drive-thru event in Orange County on Sunday.

The event will happen at the South Econ Recreation Center at 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail starting at 9 a.m. Sunday.

People will be able to get up to two bags of food on a first-come, first-served basis.

Animal services officials said they’ve received a large amount of food donations that they are making available — bags of dry food, cases of wet and freeze-dried food, and different types of Instinct brand pet food.

The county shelter said it took in 2,727 pets from Jan. 1 through Aug. 31, and a number of those pets were surrendered by their owners because they couldn’t afford to keep them. Animal services hopes to help hundreds of pet owners who may be facing the same predicament.

Meanwhile, if you want to adopt or foster a pet at the shelter, head to the Orange County Animal Services website.

