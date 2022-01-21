Orange County Animal Services removes 92 cats from home, puts them up for adoption

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services is caring for 92 cats that were removed from a county resident’s home after the owner was hospitalized, the shelter said on social media Thursday.

It took shelter workers three days to remove the cats, OCAS said. According to the post, the owner’s family called the shelter to say they were overwhelmed trying to care for all of the animals.

However, the shelter said the primary owner had clearly taken good care of the cats because they were all in great shape, most were very social and all but one had been spayed or neutered.

The shelter said most of the cats were “absolutely ready for adoption,” and while some of them were older, they were healthy and friendly. Due to how the cats were used to a home with dozens of other cats, they may need some adjustment, OCAS said.

If you are interested in adopting a cat — or a dog! — from Orange County Animal Services, you can look at available animals on the shelter’s website. The shelter is located off Conroy Road near the Mall at Millenia, and an appointment is not needed.