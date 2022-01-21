Orange County Animal Services removes 92 cats from home, puts them up for adoption

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services is caring for 92 cats that were removed from a county resident’s home after the owner was hospitalized, the shelter said on social media Thursday.
It took shelter workers three days to remove the cats, OCAS said. According to the post, the owner’s family called the shelter to say they were overwhelmed trying to care for all of the animals.
[TRENDING: Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74 | Opener for Bob Saget at Florida shows speaks out | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
However, the shelter said the primary owner had clearly taken good care of the cats because they were all in great shape, most were very social and all but one had been spayed or neutered.
The shelter said most of the cats were “absolutely ready for adoption,” and while some of them were older, they were healthy and friendly. Due to how the cats were used to a home with dozens of other cats, they may need some adjustment, OCAS said.
If you are interested in adopting a cat — or a dog! — from Orange County Animal Services, you can look at available animals on the shelter’s website. The shelter is located off Conroy Road near the Mall at Millenia, and an appointment is not needed.
A few days ago, OCAS received a call from a resident, asking for our help. They had become overwhelmed in their care for large number of cats, since the primary caretaker had been hospitalized. We were informed by family that there was definitely more cats than they could handle. In this situation, the cats were all in great shape; a testament to the level of care and commitment their caretaker had provided. But we knew conditions would start to deteriorate quickly, so without hesitation, our officers and kennel staff got to work. Over the course of three days, OCAS removed a total of 92 cats from the home. Incredibly, all but four of the cats were extremely friendly, and absolutely ready for adoption. All but one had been spayed and neutered. We're hopeful every single one of these cats finds a home. Some of them are far along in their years, but healthy, friendly, and extremely well socialized. After being in a single home with dozens of other cats, there will be some adjustment time needed. But as sweet as they all are, we're sure their stay with us won't be too long.Posted by Orange County Animal Services on Thursday, January 20, 2022