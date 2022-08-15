90º

‘We cannot do this alone:’ Orange County Animal Services waives adoption fees with hundreds in shelter

Shelter says over 300 animals inside

Brenda Argueta, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services waived its adoption fees in an attempt to get animals into forever homes as it cares for over 300 animals.

Animal Services said in a Facebook post on Saturday, there are over 300 animals inside the shelter and over 200 in foster care.

“And every day brings 20-25 more animals; as surrenders, strays, abandonments, cruelties. We are doing everything we can, but we cannot do this alone,” the shelter wrote.

Orange County Animal Services said animals who are ready to go home will be available for adoption at no cost.

Animal Services said kennels are doubled up with dogs and their staff is stretched thin.

“It’s up to our community now. To step in, step up, and lend a hand. This is about our animals,” the shelter said.

For more information on Orange County Animal Services, click here.

About the Author:

Brenda Argueta is a digital journalist who joined ClickOrlando.com in March 2021. She graduated from UCF and returned to Central Florida after working in Colorado.

