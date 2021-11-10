76º

Local News

Orange County Animal Services reports best year ever for live releases. Here’s what that means

Shelter reports 91% rate, highest in 52-year history

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Tonka up for adoption at Orange County Animal Services (Orange County Animals Services)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County Animal Services on Wednesday reported its highest ever live release rate in its 52-year history.

According to OCAS, a “live release rate” is a common metric used among shelter systems that divides the number of live outcomes — combining adoptions, rescues, relocations, owner reclaims and trap-neuter-return statistics — from total outcomes.

During its 2021 fiscal year, observed from Oct. 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021, OCAS reported receiving 13,527 domestic animals, achieving live release rates of 96% for dogs and 88% for cats that amount to 91% overall.

OCAS manager Diane Summers said the record high comes in spite of staffing shortages and capacity issues at the shelter that began during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re incredibly thankful to our community and our network of supporters, including our volunteers, foster parents and rescue partners, for helping to achieve this milestone,” Summers said in a statement. “I invite and encourage anyone not already involved to consider finding an outlet to help; pet overpopulation continues to be a challenge in this community and it will take all of us to continue this progress forward.”

The shelter is actively seeking more help from potential volunteers, foster caretakers and philanthropists.

