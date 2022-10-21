Here are 5 of the most watched Netflix films, shows

It seems like every day there is new content to watch on Netflix, and it’s hard to keep up sometimes.

At the end of its most recent quarter, Netflix on Tuesday shared some movies and series launched during that time which are now set to be the most watched of all time on the streaming service.

Here are the five shows and films Netflix shared:

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade,” Netflix describes.

“Stranger Things” season 4

“In 1980s Indiana, a group of young friends witness supernatural forces and secret government exploits. As they search for answers, the children unravel a series of extraordinary mysteries,” the description reads.

“Extraordinary Attorney Woo”

“In this heartfelt drama, a brilliant lawyer on the autism spectrum navigates courtroom cases, office politics and romance,” the website reads.

“The Gray Man”

“When the CIA’s top asset -- his identity known to no one -- uncovers agency secrets, he triggers a global hunt by assassins set loose by his ex-colleague,” Netflix describes.

“Purple Hearts”

“An aspiring musician agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all too real,” the description reads.

Netflix announced the top five movies in a letter to shareholders this week, which also included plans to begin charging for account sharing and to introduce new ad-supported subscriptions.

