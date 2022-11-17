Bill Burr among 3 stand-up acts hitting Orlando stages

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida is about to get a whole lot funnier. An impressive lineup of comedians, from megastars to little-known gems, are coming to Orlando within the next week.

Bill Burr, Bored Teachers and Ben Brainard are hitting stages across Central Florida on their latest stand-up tours. Find out when and where they’re going to perform below.

Bill Burr

Known for his acerbic wit, this famous funnyman is making a (slight) return to the stage. As one of the top comedic voices in the U.S., Burr continues to dominate the field, most recently entering into the world of podcasts and feature films with “Monday Morning Podcast” and “Old Dads.”

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.

Where: Amway Center, 400 West Church St.

Bored Teachers

Bored Teachers is a group that formed so educators everywhere could escape the chaos of the classroom and find humor in their underpaid, overworked career paths. Now, they’re ready to entertain audiences with anecdotes from their schools at their live show. And if you haven’t gathered from the group name, these teachers are definitely a sarcastic bunch.

When: Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

Where: The Plaza Live, 425 North Bumby Ave.

Ben Brainard

This Daytona Beach native is more than a viral social media star. While he found his place on the comedy scene making people laugh during the pandemic, his punchlines go beyond that.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Orlando Improv, 9101 International Drive Suite 2310, Pointe Orlando

