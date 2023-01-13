Central Florida Scottish Highland Games drums up fun with traditional athletics, food

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – Scotland is coming back to Central Florida this weekend.

The Central Florida Scottish Highland Games is taking place Saturday and Sunday at Central Winds Park in Winter Springs.

“The history and culture of these events are centuries old and we are honored to represent that heritage at the Central Florida Scottish Highland Games,” the event’s website reads. “Experience traditional highland athletics, dance, art, music, culture and food!”

Want to see someone toss a tree weighing 100 to 180 pounds? Check out the Caber Toss. How about a traditional performance of pipes and drums? You’ll have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the performances. And don’t forget to check out the live music!

There will also be a ton of food options to enjoy!

Dozens of vendors will be on site, for both food and market options.

There’s off-site parking with a complimentary shuttle available at Winter Springs Elementary School and Foundry Church.

Click here for tickets and more information on performances and athletics schedules.

