Stand back, stand back! Stevie Nicks comes to Orlando in May

FILE - Inductee Stevie Nicks performs at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on March 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Amway Center will welcome Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks in May.

Nicks, the singer-songwriter who performed with Fleetwood Mac before going on to a successful solo career, will perform in Orlando on Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m.

[TRENDING: Cooler temps arrive in Central Florida, but more changes are on the way | News 6 releases new app | Brevard County teacher arrested after trying to lure child for sex, deputies say | Become a News 6 Insider]

Live Nation presale tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m., while general public tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

The stop in Orlando is part of an extension of her 2022 tour, with 14 performances across the United States. Some of those performances are with Billy Joel, though he will not be appearing in Orlando.

Nick’s top solo hits include songs like “Edge of Seventeen, “Wild Heart,” and “Stand Back.”

Nicks also wrote several Fleetwood Mac songs, including “Dreams,” “Rhiannon” and “Landslide.”

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: