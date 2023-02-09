Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival sets up for 64th annual show

WINTER PARK, Fla. – The 64th annual Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival is set for an outstanding three-day art show in mid-March, with work on display from fine artists and first-grade students alike.

From March 17-19, a quarter-million people or more are expected to visit the festival — featuring 212 juried fine artists, food and drink, art from local schools, activities for children and more — exploring in the shade of the oak trees on either side of Morse Boulevard, according to organizers.

The artists, selected for participation from out of more than 1,000 applicants, will compete for cash awards totaling $76,500. More than $85,000 in “Art Bucks” is expected to be spent in the festival’s Patrons Program as well, organizers said.

The accolades include the new $2,000 Monte Livermore Celebration of Nature Award for a wonderful work of art showing nature “in the form of flowers, trees, plants and landscapes.”

Additionally, while the festival typically would feature three Emerging Artists, four will be presented this year “due to tied scores by the judges,” organizers said.

For a second year, a Saturday night jazz concert — the “Kick-Off Concert” — will be held the weekend ahead of the festival, starting at 3:30 p.m. on March 11.

The Kick-Off Concert will feature The Tal Cohen Trio from 5:00 to 6:00 pm followed by the headliner, Spyro Gyra, at 7:30 pm, when they will fill downtown Winter Park with their unique uplifting tones that combine jazz, Latin and R&B. The 64th Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival (excerpt)

Learn more on the festival’s website.

