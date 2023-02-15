‘Once upon a Spring’ event returning to Gaylord Palms Resort

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Gaylord Palms Resort is preparing to welcome back its “Once Upon A Spring” program, offering an exciting lineup of family events.

On select dates through May 8, guests will get the opportunity to see bright and colorful springtime flowers, larger than-life Easter eggs, an artful pop-up bar, sweet treats to eat, a themed escape room, sing-along fairy tales with Mother Goose and so much more.

As part of the springtime festivities, guests can take part in several seasonal experiences:

Springtime Stories: Famous children’s tales take center stage when Mother Goose leads a musical storytelling experience in Paint Me A Fairytale, an interactive stage show in the hotel’s garden atrium. With the help of her storybook friends, Mother Goose brings classic tales like Little Red Riding Hood, the Princess and the Pea and Jack and the Beanstalk to life through story and song.

Colorful Cocktails & Multicolored Mocktails: Resplendent artist palettes and pastel paintings serve as inspirations behind The Art Bar, a colorful popup bar that features a host of new cocktails and mocktails. Nestled in the Castillo de San Marcos Fort, the bar is the Gaylord Palms mixologists’ toast to the annual springtime celebration. With something to please every palate, the newly created menu features a wide range of libations made with colorful botanical and fruity ingredients.

Make a Date to Decorate: Guests are encouraged to play with their food in Springtime Sweets Cookie Decorating, where they can decorate delicious cookies and take them home. This interactive, hands-on activity features a visit from the lovable Easter Bunny, who takes a break from delivering eggs to make a special appearance.

A Fanciful Escape Room: Amidst the bright hues of a dreamlike garden setting, guests work together in the all-new and original Journey Into Spring escape room experience to decipher riddles, find hidden keys and unlock mysteries and secrets of the season.

Eggspress Yourself: Larger-than-life Easter eggs and bouquets of blossoms highlight the Eggspression Garden, a themed walk-through experience. A giant Easter egg archway greets guests on the self-guided trail as they discover plenty of springtime photo spots for that perfect picture to share with friends and family.

Rabbits and Riddles: With a book of clues in hand, guests solve puzzles and riddles in the Blossomin’ Bunnies Scavenger Hunt. Successful springtime sleuths who find all the hidden hares throughout the hotel atrium receive a special prize.

Springtime Nights, Springtime Lights: When night falls, a salute to springtime takes place in the skies above the atrium on the resort’s newly upgraded, animated light curtains. Blooming flowers, pastel Easter eggs and bouncing bunnies come to life in a bright and colorful display that repeats throughout the evening.

Adventure Kids: Join Sophie, Ava the Alligator and Seth the Sea Turtle invite young explorers to join the Adventure Kids Club and learn about nature, while Wild Florida makes weekly visits to the resort and lets guests get up close with the Sunshine State’s indigenous wildlife.

Hoppy Easter: On Easter Sunday, Villa de Flora will serve a plentiful Easter Buffet for guests to enjoy. In another highlight of the day, guests can visit the Easter Bunny on April 17 in meet-and-greet sessions from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Fresh from delivering eggs, treats and sweets to children around the world, the Easter Bunny will pose for photos in the resort atrium.

Outdoors, guests can enjoy the resort’s Cypress Springs Water Park. The Florida themed water park and its zero-entry pool are especially suited to families, with the brand-new Crystal River Rapids action river attraction , Big Cypress tower with AquaDrop slide and two racing slides.

Gaylord Palms is offering Once Upon A Spring packages that include guest rooms, event tickets and resort credit at discounted prices.

