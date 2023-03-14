Latin artist Alejandro Sanz to make Orlando debut at Amway Center

FILE - Alejandro Sanz performs "Mala Gente" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Juanes on Nov. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. Sanz performed "Imagine" by John Lennon and Yoko Ono, with John Legend, Keith Urban and Angelique Kidjo via pre-recorded video at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Latin artist Alejandro Sanz is making his Orlando debut on his upcoming Sanz En Vivo U.S. tour.

The award-winning musician-singer-composer multi-hyphenate will be performing at the Amway Center on Thursday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m.

His tour kicked off last summer in Spain and serenaded crowds across 25 countries with hits like “Corazón Partío,” “Amiga Mía” and “Mi Persona Favorita.”

“To still be able to tour and do sold-out shows at this point of my career is everything,” Sanz said in a news release. “For an artist, everything is about being on a stage. Everything else is a bonus, even recording. To be on stage is what one dreams about when you’re a musician. You dream of sharing, to be able to fill spaces with emotions.”

The singer’s U.S. return tour will feature songs from his latest 14th studio album, “Sanz,” which was nominated for Album of the Year in 2022 at the Latin Grammys.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. American Express card, and Fan Club members can purchase tickets during the pre-sale from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Friday.

Prices start at $46.99.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

