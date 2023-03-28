Orlando theatre’s programming promises renaissance fairs, drag queens and more

In addition to a regularly scheduled season of shows and Musical Mondays, the Orlando theatre is introducing weekly Renaissance Fair events.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Renaissance Theatre Company is experiencing an arts programming revival to fit its name.

In addition to a regularly scheduled season of shows and Musical Mondays, featuring a who’s who of local artists at an open mic, the Orlando theatre is introducing weekly Renaissance Fair events.

The Renaissance Fair shows will feature everything from drag queen bingo and brunch to pop-up shops from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Sundays.

The indoor stage, open to guests 18 and up, will play host to Doll Days Brunch, a drag bingo featuring Myki Meeks, and live music featuring local singers and bands.

Guests can also enjoy food trucks, brunch cocktails and market vendors.

This new slate of programming joins the already popular Musical Mondays, a weekly open mic event where special guests belt out musical theatre and more with the accompaniment of live pianist Jason M. Bailey and host Blake Aburn.

“Orlando has a thriving community of performers, and we’ve been overwhelmed by the talent we see each week at Musical Mondays,” Aburn said in a news release. “We see people from Orlando go to American Idol and the Voice all the time - we figured it was time to create our own local competition too.”

And every Musical Mondays in April also doubles as the 2nd annual Orlando’s Next Cabaret Superstar, during which 15 singers prepare a song for a specific theme and get awarded in cash prizes. Doors and sign-ups start at 7:30 p.m., and the show begins around 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance or at the door.

The Ren Theatre offers Musical Mondays. (Drew Lofredo)

“Since the beginning, we’ve found new ways to build a true sense of community,” Ren co-founder Donald Rupe said in a news release. “Musical Mondays has grown so much and is so successful, and now we think the Renaissance Fair will also give our diverse community an important welcoming place to experience high-quality local art alongside their friends and neighbors.”

For more information, visit the Ren website.

