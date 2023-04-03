Melbourne’s King Center celebrates 35th anniversary with ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne’s Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating 35 years in the spotlight.

And what better way to do that than with a musical performance? The Broadway classic “Fiddler on the Roof” is coming to the theater Monday, April 10, and Tuesday, April, 11, at 7:30 p.m.

The show on April 10 will also feature a pre-performance event, including a specially designed cake by Love Bugs Bakery for the first 500 guests in the door and an onstage ribbon cutting and announcement in honor of the theater’s 35 years as a performing arts staple on the Space Coast.

[Click here to sign up for the Setting The Stage arts & entertainment newsletter | See more Setting the Stage stories here]

The theater also announced the addition of three new shows slated for 2023 into 2024.

“Croce Plays Croce,” a 50th anniversary concert in which singer-songwriter A.J. Croce plays music from his father, Jim Croce’s, iconic albums is hitting the stage on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 8 p.m.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Then, State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine is presenting “Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs” on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

And Canadian guitarist Jesse Cook is bringing the Libre Tour to Melbourne on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Those interested in learning more about the performing arts center or purchasing tickets for “Fiddler on the Roof” can do so here.

Check out every episode of Riff On This in the media player below: